Lodge Hill Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 2.5% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 55,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

VMC traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $147.58. 968,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

