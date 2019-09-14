Lodge Hill Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 62.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. D. R. Horton comprises about 0.9% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,446,000 after buying an additional 338,379 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 73,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 3,229,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,282. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

