Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $915.68 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,097 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 4.4% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.40% of UnitedHealth Group worth $915,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.49. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.47.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

