LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPLA. Citigroup dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.19.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. 720,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,161. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,578,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.