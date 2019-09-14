Lympo (LYM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.80 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Gate.io and Allbit. Lympo has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $32,300.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00203367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.01155576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015368 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Fatbtc, HADAX, Allbit, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

