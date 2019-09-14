LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down to $85.71

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.87, but opened at $85.71. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 2,408,153 shares.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.18.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.