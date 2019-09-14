M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wedbush

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

M.D.C. stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,246. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $732.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,333.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $677,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 146,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,777 shares of company stock worth $3,554,898. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,320,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,329,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 135,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 144,333 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

