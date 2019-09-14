Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,522,000 after purchasing an additional 137,642 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Macerich by 0.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Macerich by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Macerich by 47.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 67,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,084 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.96.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

