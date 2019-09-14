MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.12.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. 578,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 1.87. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,853,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,186,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

