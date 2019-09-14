Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Macy’s worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,302 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,359,000 after purchasing an additional 355,028 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,032,000 after purchasing an additional 973,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 2,206.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,070,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,732 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Guggenheim downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.14. 13,879,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,909,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

