Maecenas Tops 1-Day Volume of $65,195.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $65,195.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,347,481 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

