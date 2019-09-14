Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.41. 159,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.