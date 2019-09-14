Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 313,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 603,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.41). Maiden had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a negative return on equity of 308.89%. The firm had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Maiden by 2,569.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 41.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Maiden by 42.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

