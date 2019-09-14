Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mallinckrodt from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of MNK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,205,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,822. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $282.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.42.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.55 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 111.46%. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 349,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 348,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 221,174 shares during the last quarter.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

