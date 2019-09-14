Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of MANU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 145,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,946. The stock has a market cap of $688.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,449.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,654.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.