Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 112.83 ($1.47).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Marston’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Marston's alerts:

MARS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 128 ($1.67). The company had a trading volume of 1,293,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $845.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 128.70 ($1.68).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.