Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 641,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

MMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 119,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,787. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.97 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.