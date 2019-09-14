Maxim Integrated Products’ (MXIM) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their sell rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 1,273,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,250. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $696,550.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,581,292. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

