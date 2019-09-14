McBride (LON:MCB) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered McBride to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, McBride has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 85 ($1.11).

Shares of LON MCB traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 53.40 ($0.70). The company had a trading volume of 96,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,889. McBride has a one year low of GBX 57.30 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 million and a PE ratio of 12.14.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

