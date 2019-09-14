McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.78. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 253,602 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $590.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. Research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 616,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 851.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,017,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 910,279 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.