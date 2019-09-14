McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $34,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 106,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $251,061.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,315.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $174,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGRC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,505. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $70.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

