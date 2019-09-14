McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCKS opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Tuesday. McKay Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83.

In related news, insider Tom Elliott sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £15,165.97 ($19,817.03).

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

