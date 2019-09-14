Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 2,822 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Caci International by 458.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 69,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 56,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 623.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caci International by 30.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caci International stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.48. 4,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.73 and a 200-day moving average of $200.91. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $229.37.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Caci International’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Caci International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.56.

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total value of $97,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,066.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

