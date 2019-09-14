Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 10,268 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 289,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,976,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 543,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,052,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,654,005.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $398,233.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,773.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,547. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MASI traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.27. 22,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $98.23 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

