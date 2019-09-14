Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MDLA traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.08. 3,052,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,893. Medallia has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46.

Medallia (NASDAQ:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.32 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 1,765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $34,470,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

