Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.19% of Medpace worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600,686 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,536,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Medpace by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 409,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 123,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of MEDP traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.41. 6,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,870. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $83.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

