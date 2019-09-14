Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares comprises about 1.6% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 3.53% of Southern First Bancshares worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 609.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, President F Justin Strickland sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,182.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $45,732.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,177 shares of company stock worth $909,282. 10.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $41.79. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,820. The company has a market cap of $314.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.98. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

