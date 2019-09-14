Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,032 shares during the period. Civista Bancshares accounts for 0.9% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.60% of Civista Bancshares worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 893.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 522,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.62 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

