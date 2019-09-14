Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $55.27 Million Stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,731 shares during the period. FB Financial comprises 8.7% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 4.89% of FB Financial worth $55,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FB Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 185,395 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 595,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 125,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FB Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,643 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 439,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FB Financial by 129.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 4,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,028. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. FB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

