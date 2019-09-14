Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares during the period. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) accounts for 3.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) were worth $20,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 5.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $357,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870 shares in the company, valued at $24,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,641. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

