Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $78.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,667. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $95.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Comerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

