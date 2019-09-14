Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Trims Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lowered its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.19% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1,519.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STXB shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from $26.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,511. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

