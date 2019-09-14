Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 855,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,090,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,660,000. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,182,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MESA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mesa Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

MESA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 375,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,682. The firm has a market cap of $236.23 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

