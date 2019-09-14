Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Down 55.3% in August

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the July 31st total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,352. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $308.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

