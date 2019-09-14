Metal Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Metal has a total market cap of $16.35 million and $4.33 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003227 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, IDEX and Huobi. During the last week, Metal has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00203861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.01175112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00088584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,983,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kyber Network, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, IDEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.