MGX Minerals (CNSX:XMG) Shares Down 19.6%

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) shares fell 19.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 120,585 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 235,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

MGX Minerals Company Profile (CNSX:XMG)

MGX Minerals Inc engages in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties and industrial technologies. It explores for lithium, magnesium oxide, silicon, niobium-tantulum, and gold properties, as well as for oil and gas resources. It also owns, operates, and sells water treatment systems to the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for MGX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.