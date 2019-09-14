Michael J. Widmer Sells 27,699 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 27,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $444,845.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,439.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NFBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $797.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

