Miles Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,817.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 46,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

NXST stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,143. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.