Miles Capital Inc. Buys 551 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,758. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $75.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.59%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

