Miles Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,541 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SAP by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in SAP by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.06. 28,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,211. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

