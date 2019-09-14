Miles Capital Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $2,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 495,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,927,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $1,447,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 102,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,344,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. 9,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $154.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

