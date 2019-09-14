Miles Capital Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Miles Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. 81,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

