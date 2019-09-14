Miles Capital Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Miles Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.93. 52,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average is $198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.63 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workday from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $225.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

In other news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $1,338,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 233,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $50,008,474.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,053 shares of company stock worth $161,631,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

