Miles Capital Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Miles Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $999,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 65.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 51,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $310,402.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $2,011,104.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,788,056.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,881 shares of company stock worth $6,932,729 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,784. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.14 and a 1 year high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.10.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

