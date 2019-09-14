Miles Capital Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,771 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 251.2% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 89,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 114,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 32,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,099. The firm has a market cap of $873.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 19,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $1,423,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,801 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

