MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKSI. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.11.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 460,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 941,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,214,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 502,758 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,115,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 760.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 282,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 893,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,736 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

