MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,342,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,135,000 after purchasing an additional 232,143 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 100,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 188,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,312. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.11. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

