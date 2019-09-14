MML Investors Services LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 454.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.74. 31,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.38. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

