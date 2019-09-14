Modine Manufacturing’s (MOD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOD. ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 237,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,278. The stock has a market cap of $599.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 271.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 188.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 36.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 105.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 732,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

