Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Cock Paul F. De Sells 800 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MHK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.65. 494,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,779. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $189.20.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.